Swinerton Hawaii Division Announces Aaron Yamasaki as Division Manager

HONOLULU, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton is pleased to announce that Aaron Yamasaki has been named Division Manager of the Hawaii operations.

Yamasaki is a graduate of Punahou School with a BS in Construction Management and BA in Architecture from the University of Washington. Yamasaki first joined Swinerton in 2012; managing such projects as the PJKK Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, Target Ala Moana Center, Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, and the Westin Maui Resort & Spa renovations.

"Aaron's deep local roots and strong business skills make him an exceptional fit to manage our Hawaii operations," said Eric Foster, Swinerton President and Chief Operating Officer. "I look forward to seeing Aaron build our momentum in Hawaii in the coming years. It is an exciting time for our 200 strong Hawaii team, clients and partners, and the community."

Swinerton has celebrated several major successes in 2019 including the opening of the Hale Kewalo affordable housing development in Honolulu; the award of the renovation of the Queen Emma Building in Downtown Honolulu into affordable housing units; and the award of a large hotel renovation project in Princeville, Kauai.

As part of this transition, George Ehara, Vice President and Swinerton Hawaii Division Manager, will retire after 20 years of service with the company.

"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to be the next Hawaii Division Manager. Since Swinerton Hawaii started in 2003, George has been instrumental in building the company into what it is today. As I look ahead to our future I see many opportunities for furthering our success," Yamasaki said.

SOURCE Swinerton