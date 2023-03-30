Swing Racquet + Paddle Announces Partnership with Industry Leader Good to Great Tennis Academy

Swing and Good to Great Embark on a Collaborative Partnership to Bring a World-Class Teaching Academy to the U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing Racquet + Paddle (Swing), the first-of-its-kind Sportstainment™ venue coming to Raleigh in 2024 and the next evolution in racquet and paddle sports, today announced a partnership with the renowned Good to Great Tennis Academy. Together, Swing and Good to Great (GTG) will work closely to deliver a premier teaching academy with unique and engaging experiences that will continue to drive the growth of tennis in the Raleigh area and beyond. Over the past month, Swing has also made major announcements joining forces with the likes of Wilson Sporting Goods and celebrity chef Fabio Viviani.

"We are so excited to announce this blockbuster partnership with GTG Tennis Academy," said Rob Autry, Founder and CEO of Swing Racquet + Paddle. "Their passion for the game and reputation for developing amazing tennis players - on and off the court - is well known across the industry. I can't think of a partner better suited to help attract the best coaches and players to Swing and achieve our goal of transforming the racquet and paddle sports experience."

The strategic partnership will include GTG founders Magnus Norman, Nicklas Kulti, and Mikael Tillström providing foundational expertise in the development of a GTG co-branded tennis academy experience. Notable products of the GTG coaching model include Stan Wawrinka (three-time Grand Slam winner and former World No. 3), Rebecca Peterson, and Grigor Dimitrov (former World No. 3 in singles and the highest-ranked Bulgarian player of all time). The academy will be operated by Swing as part of the larger racquet sports concept at their 45-acre flagship campus in Raleigh and establish a North American base for GTG.

"We cannot wait to bring our brand and knowledge to a new market," said Mikael Tillström, Founding Partner of GTG. "We have been waiting to take on a project outside Sweden and this concept and facility are very impressive. We are excited to work with Swing."

Additionally, coaches and key Swing staff will regularly visit GTG in Sweden for training. The GTG team will instill the GTG philosophy for player development as well as provide key insights and practical operating knowledge toward running a premier tennis school. The partnership will also include co-branded merchandise and apparel.

The GTG philosophy is rooted in the belief that being successful in sports is a way of life – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Respect and energy are cornerstones that must exist within everyone involved: coaches, parents, relatives, and – above all – the players themselves. Everyone strives to give players the necessary tools to develop their tennis game, but it is ultimately up to the players to take the final step.

"In addition to training some of the best tennis players in the world, the GTG team delivers an inclusive experience that addresses the needs of beginners and recreational players as well as aspiring high performers. They have also worked through many of the pain points associated with facilities, memberships, court occupancy, and player experience," said Jason DeGroff, President of Swing Racquet + Paddle. "We look to lean on their experience and knowledge to hit the ground running as one of the best sports facilities in the world."

Swing's flagship location is a 45-acre campus located in Raleigh, NC. The Swing campus will serve up tennis, pickleball, padel, ping pong, and beach tennis courts side-by-side with retail for all levels and an innovative food and beverage experience. To learn more about Swing, please visit SwingNC.com.

About Swing

Swing Racquet + Paddle, led by entrepreneur Rob Autry and business partner Jason DeGroff, is the first multi-racquet + paddle Sportstainment facility designed to scale nationwide and will feature a 45-acre flagship campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. Swing addresses an unmet need in the racquet sports space through a first-of-its-kind Sportstainment experience. The flagship location, slated for completion in late 2024, will be the largest, multi-racquet sports facility in the world. Swing is a place that combines the best in racquet + paddle courts, tournament play, sports fitness, technology, and Eatertainment- with a goal of producing players with a lifelong love of the game. More than a facility, Swing is an experience. An approachable and fun way to play. A place that brings people together through a common connection centered on sustainability, social good, and inclusion. For more information, please visit SwingNC.com.

About Good to Great

The vision of Good to Great Tennis Academy is to become the leading and best tennis Academy in the world. To be able to achieve this goal, the programs and activities are run at a new tennis facility in Danderyd, Stockholm. The people behind Good to Great include the former tennis professionals Nicklas Kulti, Magnus Norman and Mikael Tillström. Besides the burning passion for tennis and player development, they have another thing in common – they have all taken the step from being good tennis players to become world-class elite players. The academy rests on a uniquely developed concept called CARE. C.A.R.E: Concentration – Attitude – Respect – Energy. Whether it's tennis, physics or how we treat the people around us, these factors are important to help others achieve success. Please visit goodtogreat.se/en for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swing-racquet--paddle-announces-partnership-with-industry-leader-good-to-great-tennis-academy-301786064.html

SOURCE Swing Racquet + Paddle