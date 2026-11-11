Swiss Life Aktie
WKN: 778237 / ISIN: CH0014852781
|
11.11.2026 07:00:15
Swiss Life continues on its growth path: higher fee income and premiums in the first nine months of 2026
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Zurich, 11 November 2026
“Swiss Life continued the positive development from the first half of the year in the third quarter of 2026,” says Matthias Aellig, Group CEO of Swiss Life. “We further expanded our fee business across all divisions with strong contributions from our owned IFAs, our own and third-party products and services and Asset Managers. Moreover, we saw pleasing growth in our premiums and significantly increased the assets under management in our third-party asset management business. With our ‘Swiss Life 2027’ programme, we are well on track to achieve the financial targets.”
Swiss Life further expanded its fee business in the first nine months of 2026 and generated fee income totalling CHF 2.04 billion (prior-year period: CHF 1.91 billion). The 8% growth in local currency was driven by owned IFAs (+13%), own and third-party products and services (+9%), as well as Swiss Life Asset Managers (+7%). Premiums increased by 8% in local currency to CHF 17.4 billion (prior-year period: CHF 16.3 billion).
In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of CHF 9.4 billion. The increase of 15% was driven by particularly high single premiums in the group life business. The assets under management in the semi-autonomous business amounted to CHF 8.7 billion as at the end of September 2026 (31 December 2025: CHF 8.4 billion). Fee income increased by 9% to CHF 289 million. In France, premiums rose by 4% to EUR 6.1 billion. In the life business, premiums increased by 6%, with the high share of unit-linked solutions (72%) reflecting the focus on these products. Fee income increased by 12% to EUR 493 million. In Germany, premiums grew by 2% to EUR 1.1 billion. Fee income rose by 17% to EUR 744 million, including the contribution of TELIS Group for the three-month period from July to September 2026. Excluding TELIS, growth was 10%. In the International market unit, premiums fell by 7% to EUR 1.5 billion. Fee income came to EUR 286 million, an increase of 2%.
At Swiss Life Asset Managers, third-party assets under management (TPAM) were up 10% to CHF 161 billion at the end of September 2026 (31 December 2025: CHF 146 billion). Net new assets in TPAM business were CHF 8.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared to an exceptionally high prior-year period (CHF 15.0 billion). Swiss Life Asset Managers generated total income of CHF 789 million (prior-year period: CHF 742 million). The TPAM business contributed CHF 526 million (prior-year period: CHF 479 million), with growth driven by both recurring and non-recurring commission income, partly offset by lower net income from real estate project development.
Swiss Life posted direct investment income of CHF 2.96 billion in the first nine months of 2026 (prior-year period: CHF 3.13 billion). The non-annualised direct investment yield was 2.1% (prior-year period: 2.2%). Swiss Life estimates its SST ratio to be around 205% as at 30 September 2026. The solvency ratio is thus above the strategic ambition range of 140–190%.
As announced with the half-year results in September 2026, Swiss Life started a new CHF 250 million share buyback programme on 1 October 2026. The programme will run until the end of March 2027.
Investor Day 2027
Telephone conference for analysts and investors
Dial-in number for Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
Dial-in number for the UK: +44 (0) 203 059 58 63
Dial-in number for the USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Follow us on LinkedIn
Further information
Swiss Life Group
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2432262
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2432262 11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Life AG (N)
|
11.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SLI zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: SMI zum Ende des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Aufschläge in Zürich: Das macht der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|SMI aktuell: SMI notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SLI schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SMI notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|SMI aktuell: SMI zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Swiss Life AG (N)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Swiss Life AG (N)
|1 062,00
|0,00%