Swiss Life continues to grow in the first nine months of 2025

Zurich, 12 November 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Fee income: CHF 1.91 billion (plus 3% in local currency)

Premiums: CHF 16.3 billion (plus 3% in local currency)

Direct investment income: CHF 3.13 billion (prior-year period: CHF 3.08 billion)

TPAM: net new assets: CHF 15.0 billion; AuM: CHF 142 billion (30 September 2025)

SST ratio as at 30 September 2025: around 205% (31 December 2024: 201%) “We continued our positive development and expanded both the insurance and fee business in the first three quarters of 2025,” says Matthias Aellig, Group CEO of Swiss Life. “Moreover, we achieved substantial net new assets in our TPAM business and our solvency remains strong. Thus, we are making good progress and are on track with the implementation of our ‘Swiss Life 2027’ Group-wide programme.”



Swiss Life further expanded its fee business in the first nine months of 2025 and generated fee income totalling CHF 1.91 billion (prior-year period: CHF 1.88 billion). The 3% growth in local currency is due to own and third-party products and services, owned IFAs and Swiss Life Asset Managers. Premiums increased by 3% in local currency to CHF 16.3 billion (prior-year period: CHF 15.9 billion), with positive contributions from all insurance segments.



In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of CHF 8.2 billion, which represents an increase of 2%. The assets under management in the semi-autonomous business amounted to CHF 8.1 billion as at the end of September 2025 (31 December 2024: CHF 7.8 billion). Fee income increased by 5% to CHF 265 million. In France, premiums were up by 4% to EUR 5.9 billion. In the life business, premiums rose by 6%, with the share of unit-linked solutions remaining high (66%). Fee income increased by 5% to EUR 439 million. In Germany, premiums amounted to EUR 1.1 billion, an increase of 2%. Fee income rose by 5% to EUR 634 million. In the International market unit, premiums grew by 8% to EUR 1.6 billion. Fee income came to EUR 282 million (-1%).



Swiss Life Asset Managers increased net new assets in the TPAM business to CHF 15.0 billion in the first nine months (prior-year period: CHF 3.4 billion), primarily driven by inflows in securities. Assets under management in the TPAM business amounted to CHF 142 billion at the end of September 2025 (31 December 2024: CHF 125 billion). Swiss Life Asset Managers generated fee income of CHF 719 million (prior-year period: CHF 699 million). TPAM contributed CHF 455 million to this, an increase of 4%.



Swiss Life posted direct investment income of CHF 3.13 billion in the first nine months of 2025 (prior-year period: CHF 3.08 billion). The non-annualised direct investment yield was 2.2% (prior-year period: 2.2%). Swiss Life estimates its SST ratio to be around 205% as at 30 September 2025. The solvency ratio is thus above the strategic ambition range of 140–190%. The ongoing CHF 750 million share buyback programme is proceeding as planned and will run until the end of May 2026.



Telephone conference for analysts and investors

Matthias Aellig, Group CEO, and Marco Gerussi, Group CFO, will hold a telephone conference in English for financial analysts and investors today at 9 a.m. (CET). There is also an audio webcast on the website. All the documents relating to the financial statements are available online at www.swisslife.com .



Dial-in number for Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

Dial-in number for the UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

Dial-in number for the USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13



Key figures as at 30 September 2025 IFRS basis, unaudited 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change

(in percent) Change

(in local currency) Total1 (CHF m) Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 16 266 15 878 +2% +3% Fee income 1 910 1 877 +2% +3% Business units Switzerland (CHF m) Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 8 199 8 039 +2% - Fee income 265 252 +5% - France (EUR m) Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 5 894 5 644 +4% - Fee income 439 416 +5% - Germany (EUR m) Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 1 115 1 089 +2% - Fee income 634 602 +5% - International (EUR m) Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 1 612 1 492 +8% - Fee income 282 283 -1% - Asset Managers (CHF m) Fee income;

of which TPAM 719

455 699

436 +3%

+4% -

- Net new assets TPAM 15 028 3 389 +343% - Assets under management TPAM 141 723 124 6882 +14% - 1 Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received: total includes intersegment eliminations of CHF -49 million for the first nine months of 2025 and CHF -45 million for the first nine months of 2024; fee income: total includes Other segment and intersegment eliminations of CHF -349 million for the first nine months of 2025 and CHF -322 million for the first nine months of 2024. 2 As at 31 December 2024

