Swiss Life FY23 Profit Up, Sees FY24 Fee Result At Low End Of View; Names New Swiss Unit CEO

(RTTNews) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net profit was 1.11 billion Swiss francs, compared to last year's 1.03 billion francs on a comparable basis. In local surrency, profit grew 9 percent.

Adjusted profit from operations came to 1.497 billion francs, compared to 1.495 billion in the previous year on a comparable basis.

Under IFRS 17 and the now discontinued IAS 39 standard, the prior year's net profit would have been 1.19 billion francs and profit from operations would have been 1.74 billion francs.

Gross written premiums in 2023 came to 19.84 billion francs, up 1 percent from last year's 19.60 billion francs on a comparable basis. The increase was 3 percent in local currency.

The Swiss insurer further increased its income from the fee business by 3 percent in local currency to 2.40 billion francs. The fee result, on the other hand, fell 13 percent in local currency.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 33.00 francs per share, higher than previous year's 30 francs. The dividend will be distributed on May 22.

In terms of the "Swiss Life 2024" programme, Swiss Life said it is well on track to achieve or exceed all of its financial targets in terms of return on equity, cash remittance to the holding company, dividend payout ratio and the share buyback.

Meanwhile, the firm said that achieving the fee result target will be more challenging, and now expects to reach the lower end of ambitious target range of 850 million francs to 900 million francs, on the expected normalisation of the real estate markets in Germany and France.

The company also noted that Markus Leibundgut, who had stepped down from operational business as CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland in summer due to cancer, now has decided to step down completely from the role.

The Board has appointed Roman Stein as CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland with immediate effect. Stein has been heading up the Swiss division on an interim basis since August 2023.

Stein joined Swiss Life in 2017 and has since held the role of CFO of the Swiss division.

The company said Leibundgut's recovery is progressing well, and that he wishes to concentrate on strategic tasks outside Swiss Life in future.

Leibundgut joined Swiss Life in 2012 and has been a member of the Corporate Executive Board of the Swiss Life Group since 2014, initially as CEO Germany and since 2017 as CEO Switzerland.

