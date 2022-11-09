|
09.11.2022 07:00:25
Swiss Life increases fee income by 13% in the first three quarters of 2022
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Zurich, 9 November 2022
Swiss Life continues positive development in 2022:
"Swiss Life was able to continue the good development from the first half of 2022 in the third quarter of the year," says Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life. "We are making good progress with the implementation of our Group-wide programme 'Swiss Life 2024' and confirm the Group's financial targets. We are continuing to develop Swiss Life successfully also in times of higher interest and Inflation rates. We could thus, for example, reduce vacancies from 4.5% to 4.2% in our real estate portfolio where we also recorded higher valuations."
Growth in fee income continued
In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of CHF 7.8 billion, which corresponds to growth of 1%. The assets under management in semi-autonomous business were CHF 6.0 billion as at the end of September 2022 (31 December 2021: CHF 5.6 billion); this business is largely not reported as premiums. In fee business, the market unit generated revenues of CHF 241 million (Q3 2021: CHF 242 million). Swiss Life in France achieved CHF 5.2 billion in premiums, a decline of 1% in local currency. In life business, premiums fell by 2%, with the share of unit-linked solutions remaining significantly above the market at 62% (Q3 2021: 58%). Fee income rose by 9% in local currency to CHF 315 million. In Germany premiums were up 5% in local currency to CHF 1.0 billion. Fee income increased by 8% in local currency to CHF 482 million. The International market unit posted premiums of CHF 996 million and was thus, in local currency, 30% above the first three quarters of 2021. In fee business, income was up 15% in local currency to CHF 272 million. Growth in the International market unit was also supported by an acquisition.
Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved net new assets in TPAM business of CHF 6.0 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 (Q3 2021: CHF 6.3 billion). Assets under management as at the end of September 2022 amounted to CHF 100.0 billion (31 December 2021: CHF 102.8 billion). In total, Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved fee income of CHF 732 million in the first three quarters of 2022, an increase of 13% in local currency. TPAM business made a contribution of CHF 460 million (+25%).
Robust direct investment income
Telephone conference for analysts and investors
Key figures as at 30 September 2022
1 Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received: total includes intersegment eliminations of CHF -32 m in Q3 2022 and CHF -24 m in Q3 2021; fee income: total includes Other and intersegment eliminations of CHF -297 m in Q3 2022 and CHF -312 m in Q3 2021
2 As at 31 December 2021
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Follow us on Twitter
Further information
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1482601
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1482601 09-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Life AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Swiss Life increases fee income by 13% in the first three quarters of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|Swiss Life steigert in den ersten drei Quartalen 2022 die Fee-Erträge um 13% (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Swiss Life successfully places a Senior Bond totalling EUR 700 million (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Swiss Life platziert erfolgreich eine Senioranleihe in Höhe von EUR 700 Millionen (EQS Group)
|
22.08.22
|Swiss Life übernimmt Entwicklungsprojekt «Au Park» (Finenews.ch)
|
19.08.22
|Swiss Life setzt erste Wegmarke im Wealth Management (Finenews.ch)
|
17.08.22
|Bei Swiss Life trägt Betongold zu stabilen Renten bei (Finenews.ch)