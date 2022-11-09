Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Swiss Life increases fee income by 13% in the first three quarters of 2022



09-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 9 November 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Swiss Life continues positive development in 2022: Fee income: CHF 1745 million (+13% in local currency)

Premiums: CHF 15.0 billion (+2% in local currency)

Direct investment income: CHF 2.88 billion (Q3 2021: CHF 2.95 billion); non-annualised direct investment yield: 1.8% (Q3 2021: 1.7%); net investment yield on a non-annualised basis: 2.4% (Q3 2021: 2.0%)

Net new assets of Swiss Life Asset Managers in TPAM business: CHF 6.0 billion; assets under management in TPAM business as at the end of September 2022: CHF 100.0 billion (31 December 2021: CHF 102.8 billion)

SST ratio as at 30 September 2022: over 200% (1 January 2022: 223%) "Swiss Life was able to continue the good development from the first half of 2022 in the third quarter of the year," says Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life. "We are making good progress with the implementation of our Group-wide programme 'Swiss Life 2024' and confirm the Group's financial targets. We are continuing to develop Swiss Life successfully also in times of higher interest and Inflation rates. We could thus, for example, reduce vacancies from 4.5% to 4.2% in our real estate portfolio where we also recorded higher valuations." Growth in fee income continued

The Swiss Life Group further expanded its fee business in the first three quarters of 2022 and generated fee income totalling CHF 1745 million (Q3 2021: CHF 1635 million). The growth of 13% in local currency is due to Swiss Life Asset Managers (+13%), to own and third-party products and services (+7%) and to owned IFAs (+6%). The Group generated premiums of CHF 15.0 billion in the first three quarters (Q3 2021: CHF 15.2 billion), an increase of 2% in local currency. In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of CHF 7.8 billion, which corresponds to growth of 1%. The assets under management in semi-autonomous business were CHF 6.0 billion as at the end of September 2022 (31 December 2021: CHF 5.6 billion); this business is largely not reported as premiums. In fee business, the market unit generated revenues of CHF 241 million (Q3 2021: CHF 242 million). Swiss Life in France achieved CHF 5.2 billion in premiums, a decline of 1% in local currency. In life business, premiums fell by 2%, with the share of unit-linked solutions remaining significantly above the market at 62% (Q3 2021: 58%). Fee income rose by 9% in local currency to CHF 315 million. In Germany premiums were up 5% in local currency to CHF 1.0 billion. Fee income increased by 8% in local currency to CHF 482 million. The International market unit posted premiums of CHF 996 million and was thus, in local currency, 30% above the first three quarters of 2021. In fee business, income was up 15% in local currency to CHF 272 million. Growth in the International market unit was also supported by an acquisition. Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved net new assets in TPAM business of CHF 6.0 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 (Q3 2021: CHF 6.3 billion). Assets under management as at the end of September 2022 amounted to CHF 100.0 billion (31 December 2021: CHF 102.8 billion). In total, Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved fee income of CHF 732 million in the first three quarters of 2022, an increase of 13% in local currency. TPAM business made a contribution of CHF 460 million (+25%). Robust direct investment income

Swiss Life achieved direct investment income of CHF 2.88 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 (Q3 2021: CHF 2.95 billion). The non-annualised direct investment yield was 1.8% (Q3 2021: 1.7%), the net investment yield on a non-annualised basis was 2.4% (Q3 2021: 2.0%). Swiss Life estimates its SST ratio at slightly over 200% as at 30 September 2022, based on the regulatory solvency model. The solvency ratio was thus above the ambition range of 140 to 190%. Telephone conference for analysts and investors

All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases Swiss Life

