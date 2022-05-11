|
11.05.2022 07:00:53
Swiss Life increases fee income by 14% in the first quarter of 2022
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 11 May 2022
Swiss Life has started the 2022 financial year well:
"We were able to increase both fee income and premiums in all divisions," says Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life. "I am pleased with the good start to our new Swiss Life 2024 Group-wide programme, with which we want to continue our successful development of recent years."
Increased fee income and premiums in all divisions
In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of CHF 4.3 billion, which corresponds to growth of 1%. The assets under management in semi-autonomous business were increased to CHF 6.3 billion as at the end of March 2022 (year-end 2021: CHF 5.6 billion); this business is largely not reported as premiums. In fee business, the Switzerland Division generated revenues of CHF 83 million (previous year: CHF 82 million). Swiss Life in France posted premiums of CHF 1.9 billion, an 8% rise in local currency. In life business, premiums rose by 9% and the share of unit-linked solutions was 61% (previous year: 57%). Fee income rose by 25% in local currency to CHF 111 million. In Germany, premiums were up 5% in local currency to CHF 390 million. Fee income was up 3% in local currency to CHF 160 million, despite the extraordinarily strong previous year; the advisor base was expanded further. The International market unit posted premiums of CHF 272 million and was thus, in local currency, 2% above the previous year. In fee business, income was up 12% in local currency to CHF 87 million.
Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved net new assets in TPAM business of CHF 1.2 billion in the first three months of 2022 (previous year: CHF 2.9 billion). Assets under management as at the end of March 2022 amounted to CHF 102.3 billion (year-end 2021: CHF 102.8 billion). Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved fee income totalling CHF 241 million in the first three months of 2022. The 20% growth in local currency was also supported by an acquisition, closed in the previous year. TPAM business made a contribution of CHF 149 million (+33% in local currency).
Stable direct investment income and solvency
Telephone conference for analysts and investors
Dial-in number for Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Follow us on Twitter
Further information
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of over 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1348927
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1348927 11-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Life AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Swiss Life mit gutem Jahresstart (Finenews.ch)
|
11.05.22
|Swiss Life steigert im ersten Quartal 2022 die Fee-Erträge um 14% (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|Swiss Life increases fee income by 14% in the first quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Chevrolet Confirms an Electric Corvette Is Coming, and It's AWD - Roadshow (Cnet)
|
25.04.22
|Swiss Life publishes financial condition report - strong solvency unchanged (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Swiss Life publiziert Bericht über die Finanzlage - unverändert starke Solvenz (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Aktionäre von Swiss Life genehmigen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (EQS Group)