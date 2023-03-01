|
Swiss Life increases net profit in 2022 by 16% to CHF 1.46 billion the fee result rises by 13% to CHF 756 million
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Zurich, 1 March 2023
Swiss Life achieved a strong annual result for 2022:
Swiss Life performed very well in an economically challenging year. I am particularly pleased with the growth path for the fee result and the cash remittance to the holding company, which will enable a further increase in the dividend, says Patrick Frost, CEO of the Swiss Life Group. I would like to thank our employees and advisors, whose considerable commitment contributed to this result, and who were able to provide our customers with guidance during uncertain times. We will continue to exploit the opportunities offered by rising interest rates. The Swiss Life 2024 Group-wide programme is very well on track. We are convinced that we will achieve or exceed the Group's financial targets defined in the programme by 2024.
Significant increase in profit from operations and net profit fee result further improved
In 2022, Swiss Life Switzerland increased its segment result by 36% to CHF 1.22 billion (previous year: CHF 897 million). The savings result made a particular contribution to this: it rose to CHF 870 million (previous year: CHF 552 million) mainly due to reserve releases essentially outside group life business. The risk result remained unchanged at CHF 273 million, while the fee result increased to CHF 30 million (previous year: CHF 28 million). In France, Swiss Life increased the segment result by 5% to EUR 277 million (previous year: EUR 265 million). The savings result rose to EUR 240 million (previous year: EUR 224 million). The risk result fell significantly to EUR 56 million (previous year: EUR 89 million), mainly due to the property and casualty business. The division increased its fee result by 32% to EUR 136 million. Swiss Life Germany reported a segment result of EUR 177 million (previous year: EUR 228 million). The decline of 23% is due to an exceptionally strong savings result in the previous year in context of the local additional interest reserve (ZZR); the savings result this time came to EUR 22 million (previous year: EUR 91 million). At EUR 31 million (previous year: EUR 33 million), the risk result was slightly lower than in the previous year, as was the fee result, at EUR 103 million (previous year: EUR 104 million). Swiss Life International achieved a segment result of EUR 100 million (previous year: EUR 87 million), 16% higher than the previous year. The savings result contributed EUR 7 million (previous year: EUR 11 million) and the risk result EUR 16 million (previous year: EUR 12 million). The fee result increased by 23% to EUR 81 million (previous year: EUR 66 million). Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved a segment result of CHF 433 million (previous year: CHF 374 million), an increase of 16%. Third-party asset management contributed CHF 234 million to this, with a 47% increase over the previous year, mainly due to organic growth and real estate project developments.
In 2022, Swiss Life generated direct investment income of CHF 3.93 billion (previous year: CHF 4.02 billion). The direct investment yield rose to 2.5% (previous year: 2.3%), while the net investment yield was 2.7% (previous year: 2.9%).
Further growth in fee income
In the home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life premiums remained at prior-year level at CHF 9.92 billion. Semi-autonomous business, on the other hand, which is largely not reported as premiums, grew assets under management to CHF 6.20 billion (year-end 2021: CHF 5.62 billion). Fee income declined slightly to CHF 322 million (previous year: CHF 330 million). In France, premiums amounted to EUR 6.91 billion (previous year: EUR 7.11 billion). In life business, premiums fell by 5%, although business quality continued to improve (share of unit-linked solutions increased further to 63%). In fee business, income rose by 10% to EUR 422 million (previous year: EUR 383 million). Premiums at Swiss Life Germany amounted to EUR 1.41 billion (previous year: EUR 1.35 billion). Fee income came to EUR 668 million (previous year: EUR 645 million). Swiss Life International increased premiums significantly to EUR 1.34 billion (previous year: EUR 1.11 billion), with fee income also rising to EUR 373 million (previous year: EUR 312 million), partly due to the acquisition of elipsLife. Swiss Life Asset Managers grew total income by 12% to CHF 1.14 billion (previous year: CHF 1.02 billion). Of this, CHF 764 million came from TPAM business, an increase of 21% over the previous year. Net new assets in TPAM business amounted to CHF 9.81 billion in 2022 (end of 2021: CHF 9.43 billion). TPAM assets under management came to CHF 105.4 billion as at the end of December 2022 (end of 2021: CHF 102.8 billion).
Swiss Life 2024 very well on track
The value of new business increased to CHF 497 million in 2022 (previous year: CHF 482 million). The new business margin rose to 3.5% (previous year: 2.9%) due in particular to higher interest rates and was thus significantly above the ambition of 1.5%. Swiss Life estimates its SST ratio at around 215% as at 1 January 2023, based on the regulatory solvency model. The solvency ratio was thus above the ambition range of 140 to 190%.
At the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2023, the Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders a dividend of CHF 30.00 per share, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 60.5% (previous year: CHF 25.00, payout ratio 61.3%). The payment of the dividend will take place on 5 May 2023.
Financial reporting in accordance with IFRS 17/9
Change of leadership at Swiss Life International
I regret Nils Froweins decision, but I understand his desire to once again take on a new professional challenge, says Patrick Frost, CEO of the Swiss Life Group. Nils Frowein has developed Swiss Life International into an extremely agile, highly professional and profitable independent Group division. Thanks to his commitment and leadership qualities, he was able to position the consulting business and the Global Private Wealth and Global Employee Benefits areas as strategically central business areas. I would like to sincerely thank Nils for his important contribution to the further development of the Group.
Changes on the Board of Directors
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of over 17 000 advisors.
