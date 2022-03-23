|
Swiss Life publishes 2021 Annual Report
Zurich, 23 March 2022
The Swiss Life Group is publishing its 2021 Annual Report today. The report is available in the interactive formats PDF and HTML in German and English at www.swisslife.com/ar2021.
In addition to the Consolidated Financial Statements, which were already published when the 2021 annual results were presented on 1 March 2022, the annual report also includes information on the corporate strategy, corporate governance and risk management, as well as the sustainability report.
In addition to its sustainability report, Swiss Life also publishes a climate report following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The climate report is available in English and German at www.swisslife.com/reports.
Swiss Life
The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe's leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of over 17 000 advisors.
