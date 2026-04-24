Swiss Life Aktie
WKN: 778237 / ISIN: CH0014852781
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24.04.2026 17:45:21
Swiss Life publishes financial condition report – continued strong solvency
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Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 24 April 2026
Swiss Life is publishing its 2025 financial condition report today. This complements the 2025 Annual Report, which has already been published, and provides information on business operations, governance and risk management as well as details of Swiss Life’s solvency. The report is available at www.swisslife.com/results.
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Further information
Swiss Life Group
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus and Chase de Vere advisors also broker suitable products from partner companies for customers. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 11 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of around 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2314934
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2314934 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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