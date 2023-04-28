|
Swiss Life publishes financial condition report strong solvency continues
Zurich, 28 April 2023
Swiss Life is publishing its financial condition report today. The report with additional information about the 2022 Annual Report already published contains details of Swiss Lifes solvency in addition to information on its operating activity, governance and risk management. It is available at www.swisslife.com/results.
