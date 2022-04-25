|
25.04.2022 07:00:29
Swiss Life publishes financial condition report - strong solvency unchanged
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Zurich, 25 April 2022
Swiss Life is publishing its financial condition report today. The report with additional information about the already published 2021 annual report contains details of Swiss Life's solvency in addition to information on its operating activity, governance and risk management. It is available at www.swisslife.com/results.
The financial condition report confirms Swiss Life's strong solvency position, communicated at the beginning of March 2022 in its 2021 annual results: the Swiss Life Group's SST ratio was 223% on 1 January 2022 (previous year: 197%). The solvency ratio is thus above the ambition range of 140 to 190%.
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
