22.04.2022 18:00:15
Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
Swiss Life Holding AG
Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 22 April 2022
At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd, shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the gross dividend distribution of CHF 25.00 per registered share. Ms. Monika Bütler was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.
Around 1020 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Overall, 13.95 million of the voting rights (44.23% of the share capital) were represented.
Shareholders voted with 99.82% in favour of the proposed ordinary dividend of CHF 25.00 gross per registered share for the 2021 financial year. The distribution of the ordinary dividend will take place on value date 28 April 2022. The Annual General Meeting confirmed Rolf Dörig as Chairman of the Board of Directors and also confirmed the other members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office of one year each. Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Monika Bütler was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.
The speeches by Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig and CEO Patrick Frost are available at www.swisslife.com/gv.
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
