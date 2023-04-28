|
Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
Zurich, 28 April 2023
At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd, the shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the gross dividend distribution of CHF 30.00 per registered share. Philomena Colatrella and Severin Moser were newly elected to the Board of Directors.
Todays Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd was held in the new Swiss Life Arena in Zurich for the first time. Around 1300 shareholders attended the event. Overall, 12.47 million of the voting rights (40.46% of the share capital) were represented.
The Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend from profit of CHF 30.00 gross per registered share for the 2022 financial year, which, following approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, will now be paid with value date 5 May 2023.
The speeches by Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig and CEO Patrick Frost are available at www.swisslife.com/agm.
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Further information
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
