Swiss Life Aktie
WKN: 778237 / ISIN: CH0014852781
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07.05.2026 17:45:29
Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
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Swiss Life Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 7 May 2026
At today’s Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd, the shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the gross dividend distribution of CHF 36.50 per registered share.
The Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd was held in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich today. Around 1280 shareholders attended the event. Overall, 11.84 million of the voting rights (41.50% of the share capital) were represented.
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Swiss Life Group
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2323492
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323492 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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