Swiss Life successfully places a Senior Bond totalling EUR 700 million
Swiss Life Holding AG
Zurich, 23 August 2022
Today, Swiss Life successfully placed a EUR 700 million senior bond with maturity in 2029 and 3.25% coupon. The bond was placed with investors in the European market. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including future refinancing of outstanding debt instruments.
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.
