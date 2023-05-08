Swiss Market Closes Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened on a slightly weak note on Monday, but recovered swiftly and stayed firm thereafter to eventually close modestly higher.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 41.01 points or 0.35% at 11,595.25, after touching a high of 11,606.88.

Alcon climbed 1.87% and Richemont gained about 1.8%. Swiss Life Holding advanced 1.53% and Swiss Re moved up by about 1.2%.

Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Novartis and UBS Group posted modest gains.

Partners Group, Swisscom, Givaudan and Credit Suisse ended lower by 0.4 to 0.6%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS surged nearly 7%. Dufry climbed 2.78%, while Swatch Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Barry Callebaut and SIG Combibloc gained 1 to 1.25%.

Tecan Group drifted down 2.29% and Zur Rose ended nearly 2% down. Belimo Holding and Bachem Holding ended lower by 1.27% and 1.14%, respectively.