09.01.2026 19:18:52

Swiss Market Ends At New Record High

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent modest upmove, the Switzerland market struggled a bit around mid morning on Friday, but recovered swiftly and then stayed firm right till the end the day's trading thanks to sustained buying at several frontline counters.

The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 71.00 points or 0.53% at 13,421.82, a new record high.

Amrize, up 3.13%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. VAT Group gained 2.4%, while Partners Group, Kuehne + Nagel, ABB, Sika and Nestle gained 1.4 to 2%.

Logitech International, Richemont, Galderma Group, Holcim and SGS also closed notably higher. Givaudan, UBS Group, Roche Holding and Geberit posted moderate gains.

Zurich Insurance closed nearly 2% down. Swiss Life Holding drifted down by 1.72%, while Alcon and Swiss Re lost 1.33% and 1.2%, respectively.

Data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's unemployment rate increased in December to the highest level in just over four-and-a-half years.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.1% in December, up from 2.9% in November, the data showed.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8%.

Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate also remained stable at 3% as expected.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:47 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
07:27 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen