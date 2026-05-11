11.05.2026 19:31:42

Swiss Market Ends Flat After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Monday after stocks swung between gains and losses as investors continued to react to earnings updates and news from the geopolitical scene.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 13,065.43 and 13,141.57, settled at 13,101.33, down less than a point from its previous close.

ABB climbed nearly 2%. The company has announced plans to invest around $200 million over the next three years to expand its medium-voltage manufacturing capabilities across Europe.

Roche, Holcim, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Zurich Insurance gained 1.1%-1.3%.

Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer, Swiss Re, Partners Group and Novartis posted modest gains.

Lindt & Spruengli fell 3.37%. Swiss Life Holding drifted down nearly 3% and Richemont closed lower by 2.6%.

Nestle, Geberit, VAT Group, Straumann Holding, Sonova and Sika lost 1%-1.77%.

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