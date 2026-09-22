Swiss Market Ends Flat After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Tuesday after a choppy ride, as the mood remained cautious with investors closely following geopolitical developments.

Weak oil prices aided sentiment. Brent crude futures tumbled to $97.43 a barrel before recovering to around $100.00 a barrel.

Reports about Iran offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if U.S. takes steps to drop military action resulted in oil's slide.

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that while others had spoken about peace, he had "made peace". "While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them," he said.

Trump said he has to decide whether to make a deal with Iran or "annihilate" the country.

Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to a potential meeting between Iranian President Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark SMI settled lower by 3.19 points or 0.02% at 13,953.39, after moving between 13,886.74 and 14,018.33.

VAT Group climbed nearly 4% and Geberit moved up 3.2%, while Kuehne + Nagel, Givaudan and Lonza Group gained 2.85%, 2.79% and 2.55%, respectively.

Sika, Straumann Holding, Schindler Ps, Logitech International, Galderma Group and Sandoz Group ended up by 1.5%-1.85%.

Amrize, ABB, Holcim, Sonova, SGS and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.9%-1.2%. Partners Group and Alcon posted modest gains.

UBS Group ended down by 3.4%. Zurich Insurance and Swiss Life Holding closed weak by 2.1% and 1.65%, respectively. Swisscom shed 0.91% and Julius Baer settled 0.8% down. Swiss Re ended lower by 0.65%.

In economic news, Data released by Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus widened to CHF 23.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026 from a downwardly revised CHF 10.2 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This marked the largest surplus since the first quarter of 2025.