Swiss Market Ends Higher For 3rd Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid easing concerns about growth after data showed a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. jobs growth in the month of June.

The market remained a bit choppy till around mid afternoon, but kept moving higher as the day progressed to eventually close on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 10,882.86, rallied to 11,030.00 before settling for the day at 11,015.03, gaining 74.05 points or 0.68%.

The SMI, which gained about 1.3% on Wednesday, posted a gain of 0.93% on Thursday.

Holcim shares gained about 3.6% after the company said it has acquired General Beton Romania S.R.L, a key national player in ready-mix concrete.

Logitech ralled 3.73%. Richemont gained 3.2%, while Lonza Group, UBS Group and Credit Suisse advanced 2.2 to 2.3%.

Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group both climbed about 1.65%. Partners Group and ABB ended higher by 1.12% and 1.07%, respectively. Swisscom, Novartis, Alcom and Sika also closed notably higher.

Givaudan drifted down 1.37%. Roche Holding and Geberit ended lower by 0.88% and 0.75%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Cembera Money Bank climbed 4.1%. AMS rallied 3.3%, while Julius Baer, Dufry, Georg Fischer and Swatch Group gained 2 to 2.6%.

Zur Rose, Bachem Holding and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 3.4%, 2.5% and 1.28%, respectively.