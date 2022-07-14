Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 19:32:21

Swiss Market Ends Lower Again As Growth Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as rising worries about slowing global economic growth continued to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 10,755.46 in late afternoon trades, ended the session with a loss of 105.33 points or 0.97%.

The index had ended with a loss of 1.49% on Wednesday.

All the components of the SMI index ended in negative territory.

Givaudan and Credit Suisse shed 4.2% and 3.48%, respectively. UBS Group, Swiss Re, Sika, Partners Group and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 1.6 to 2.2%.

Swisscom, Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, Holcim and Alcon also ended notably lower.

Among Swiss Mid Price index stocks, Zur Rose, AMS, Temenos Group, Bachem Holding and Clariant ended lower by 3 to 4%.

BB Biotech, Barry Callebaut, Julius Baer, Helvetia and Swiss Prime Site shed 2 to 2.7%.

SIG Combibloc rallied 2.7%. Flughafen Zurich gained about 1%, while Straumann Holding and Galenica Sante ended higher by 0.68% and 0.59%, respectively.

On the economic front, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed producer price inflation in Switzerland decreased to 0.3% month-on-month in June from 0.9% in May.

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased 6.9% from a year earlier in June of 2022, unchanged from the previous months. Still, the figure was the highest level since September of 1981.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen