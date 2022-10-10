Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.10.2022 18:44:44

Swiss Market Ends Lower For 4th Straight Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, amid lingering concerns about growth due to rising interest rates.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 10,200.24 around mid morning, ended the session with a loss of 46.05 points or 0.45% at 10,262.52, extending losses to a fourth straight session.

Lonza Group ended 2.65% down. Credit Suisse shed about 2.05%. UBS Group, Richemont, Swiss Re, Alcon and Roche Holding lost 1.1 to 1.45%.

Sonova surged 1.9% and Givaudan gained 1.64%. Geberit advanced nearly 1%, while Holcim and Sika gained 0.58% and 0.49%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose drifted down 4.06%. Julius Baer declined nearly 3% and AMS ended lower by about 2.4%. Tecan Group lost 2%, while Temenos Group and Flughafen Zurich both ended lower by about 1.25%.

Kuehne & Nagel rallied nearly 3%. Adecco gained 2.22% and Clariant climbed 1.3%, while Straumann Holding ended nearly 1% up.

