|
23.07.2024 19:34:02
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down
(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent fall, the Switzerland market rebounded but retreated again to eventually end the session on a weak note on Tuesday.
Investors remained a bit cautious and appeared to wait for more data to assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates and economic growth.
The benchmark SMI ended lower by 17.92 points or 0.15% at 12,278.82 after scaling a low of 12,244.62 and a high of 12,344.38 intraday.
Givaudan dropped 3.86%. Roche GS and Roche Holdings ended lower by 2.43% and 2.24%, respectively. SIG Group drifted down 1.86%.
Logitech International ended lower by about 1% despite the company raising its full-year sales and profit outlook.
Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding, Nestle and Sandoz Group also closed weak.
Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1.86%. ABB and Lonza Group both gained 1.6%. Partners Group, Holcim, Julius Baer, Swiss Re and VAT Group advanced 1 to 1.5%.
Richemont climbed nearly 1%. Geberit, Sonovoa, Alcon and Sika ended higher by 0.6 to 1%.
