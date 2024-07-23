23.07.2024 19:34:02

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent fall, the Switzerland market rebounded but retreated again to eventually end the session on a weak note on Tuesday.

Investors remained a bit cautious and appeared to wait for more data to assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates and economic growth.

The benchmark SMI ended lower by 17.92 points or 0.15% at 12,278.82 after scaling a low of 12,244.62 and a high of 12,344.38 intraday.

Givaudan dropped 3.86%. Roche GS and Roche Holdings ended lower by 2.43% and 2.24%, respectively. SIG Group drifted down 1.86%.

Logitech International ended lower by about 1% despite the company raising its full-year sales and profit outlook.

Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding, Nestle and Sandoz Group also closed weak.

Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1.86%. ABB and Lonza Group both gained 1.6%. Partners Group, Holcim, Julius Baer, Swiss Re and VAT Group advanced 1 to 1.5%.

Richemont climbed nearly 1%. Geberit, Sonovoa, Alcon and Sika ended higher by 0.6 to 1%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX schließlich tiefer -- Wall Street geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch leichter. Die US-Börsen wiesen erhebliche Kursverluste aus. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen