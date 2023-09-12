12.09.2023 19:43:53

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally up on Tuesday after moving in tight range slightly above the flat line right through the day's trading session.

The mood was cautious with investors awaiting some crucial economic data from the U.S. and Eurozone.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 14.92 points or 0.14% at 10,987.13, the session's low. The index touched a high of 11,055.38.

Novartis climbed 1.54%. Partners Group and Sonova gained 1.18% and 1.11%, respectively.

Swiss Re, Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.6 to 0.8%.

Sika drifted down 2.26% and Givaudan ended 1.49% down. Nestle, Geberit and Lonza Group lost 0.9%, 0.69% and 0.51%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech and Dufry gained 1.39% and 1.14%, respectively. Temenos Group advanced nearly 1%. Baloise Holding and Helvetia also posted notable gains.

DocMorris drifted down 3.4%. Belimo Holding, Georg Fischer, Ems Chemie Holding, VAT Group and AMS lost 1.2 to 2.5%.

