15.01.2026 19:37:13
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Higher
(RTTNews) - After a steady start and a subsequent long spell in positive territory, the Switzerland market slipped into the red in the final hour of the session on Thursday, but managed to edge up a bit to end the day marginally up.
The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 11.48 points or 0.09% at 13,476.32, after scaling a low of 13,448.75 and a high of 13,528.67 in the session.
VAT Group skyrocketed nearly 16%. VAT Group reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales of 257 million Swiss francs, ahead of the guidance range of 225 to 245 million francs. The group's fourth-quarter sales declined 9% year on year. The company recorded preliminary fourth-quarter orders of around 305 million francs, up 14% year on year.
The company said its detailed results and an update on the outlook for 2026 will be provided with the release of the full-year 2025 results on March 3, 2026.
Partners Group soared 7.65%. The firm reported a sharp 21.4% increase in 2025 assets under management to $184.9 billion, compared with $152.3 billion a year earlier.
ABB climbed 2.56% and Sika gained 2.15%. SGS, Lonza Group, UBS Group, Amrize, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Julius Baer and Schindler Ps ended higher by 0.6 to 1.3%.
Geberit tumbled 4.1%. Richemont and Galderma Group ended lower by 2.43% and 2.35%, respectively, and Novartis drifted down 1.36%.
Kuehne + Nagel, Straumann Holding, Sandoz Group and Lindt & Spruengli also closed weak.
