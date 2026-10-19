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19.10.2026 19:57:55
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market's benchmark SMI ended marginally down on Monday after moving in a tight range, as weakness in other European markets amid growing civil unrest in France and tensions in other parts of Europe, as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions and Middle East woes rendered the mood cautious.
The SMI settled with a loss of 22.53 points or 0.16% at 14,368.78, the day's high. The index touched a low of 14,295.37.
Logitech International climbed nearly 2.5%. VAT Group, Lonza Group and Givaudan moved up 1.8%, 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.
Helvetia Baloise Holding, SGS, Holcim, Partners Group, Swisscom, Amrize, Partners Group and Sonova also closed higher.
Among the loses, UBS Group ended 1.4% down. Galderma Group, ABB, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Sandoz Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Richemont and Swiss Life Holding also ended weak.
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