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15.05.2026 19:57:39
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Swiss market ended slightly up on Friday after stocks turned in a mixed performance in largely cautious moves by investors.
The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 13,304.96 early on in the session, gaining nearly 100 points in the process, ended the day with a small gain of 7.21 points or 0.05% at 13,220.17.
Sonova, the top gainer in the benchmark index, closed 2.64% up. Swiss Re, Alcon and Nestle gained 1.67%, 1.63% and 1.55%, respectively.
Swiss Life Holding, Helvetia Baloise Holding, SGS and VAT Group ended higher by 1%-1.27%. Roche and Givaudan also closed notably higher.
Holcim fell more than 5%. Sandoz Group closed down by 3.36% and Amrize drifted down 2.73%. Sika, Lindt & Spruengli, Galderma Group, Lonza Group, ABB and UBS Group also ended notably lower.
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