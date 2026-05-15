15.05.2026 19:57:39

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Swiss market ended slightly up on Friday after stocks turned in a mixed performance in largely cautious moves by investors.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 13,304.96 early on in the session, gaining nearly 100 points in the process, ended the day with a small gain of 7.21 points or 0.05% at 13,220.17.

Sonova, the top gainer in the benchmark index, closed 2.64% up. Swiss Re, Alcon and Nestle gained 1.67%, 1.63% and 1.55%, respectively.

Swiss Life Holding, Helvetia Baloise Holding, SGS and VAT Group ended higher by 1%-1.27%. Roche and Givaudan also closed notably higher.

Holcim fell more than 5%. Sandoz Group closed down by 3.36% and Amrize drifted down 2.73%. Sika, Lindt & Spruengli, Galderma Group, Lonza Group, ABB and UBS Group also ended notably lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.05.26 KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Enttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: ATX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit sehr negativer Tendenz. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag nach unten. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen