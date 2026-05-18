18.05.2026 19:37:57

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - After opening weak and languishing in negative territory for much of the afternoon, the Switzerland market found some support and managed to end marginally up on Monday.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,099.56 in early trades, climbed to 13,312.12 before settling at 13,240.70, up 20.53 points or 0.16% from previous close.

Sonova, up nearly 8%, contributed significantly to market's positive close. The stock gained as the company forecast higher sales and earnings for its 2026-27 financial year.

Swiss Re and Alcon both gained nearly 2%. Givaudan, Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance, Straumann Holding and Helvetia Baloise Holding moved up 1%-1.7%.

Logitech International, UBS Group, Sika, SGS, Swisscom, Partners Group and Novartis also closed higher.

Galderma Group, Holcim and VAT Group closed lower by 1.9%-2.2%. Schindler Ps, Sandoz Group and Kuehne + Nagel also ended weak.

In economic news, flash estimate from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, expanding 0.5% in the first quarter from the previous quarter. This was faster than the 0.2% growth posted in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The SECO said the industrial and service sectors contributed to the growth.

The agency is slated to publish detailed data for the first quarter on June 1.

Earlier, the SECO had downgraded economic growth outlook for this year to 1% from 1.1% but retained its growth projection for 2027 at 1.7%.

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