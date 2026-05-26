26.05.2026 19:40:11

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market, which had an extended weekend, closed marginally up on Tuesday after staying positive right through the day's session, perhaps catching up with most of the markets that had scored gains in the previous session.

Global markets firmed up on Monday amid optimism about a quick U.S.-Iran peace deal. However, the mood changed today as peace hopes faded a bit following U.S. military launching a few strikes on Iranian targets, and Tehran preparing to retaliate.

Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 22.47 points or 0.17% at 13,525.68. The index, which advanced to 13,634.73 in early trades, dropped to a low of 13,503.21 intraday.

Julius Baer gained nearly 3%. Holcim climbed 2.14%, while Sika and Amrize gained 1.77% and 1.56%, respectively.

ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Richemont gained 1.25%-1.35%. UBS Group, Nestle, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Schindler Ps and Sandoz Group posted moderate gains.

Lindt & Spruengli fell 2.17%. Swisscom drifted down 1.18%. Roche, Novartis, Sonova, Givaudan, Alcon, Partners Group and SGS shed 0.4%-1%.

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