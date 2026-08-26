26.08.2026 20:29:46

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stocks market ended slightly up on Wednesday after staying modestly positive throughout the session amid selective buying. Optimism about reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and data showing an improvement in Swiss Investors' sentiment in the month of August supported the market.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 14,534.91 and 14,605.96, settled at 14,542.90, gaining 17.61 points or 0.12%.

Holcim moved up 3.71% and Amrize climbed 3.25%. Richemont closed 2.1% up, while Logitech International, Givaudan, UBS Group, Straumann Holding, Sika, Partners Group and Julius Baer gained 1%-1.8%.

Sandoz Group ended nearly 4% down. Sonova, Roche and Lonza Group closed lower by 1.55%, 1.47% and 1.01%, respectively. Novartis, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Swisscom shed 0.7%-1%.

A report from UBS & CFA Society said the Swiss investors' sentiment index rose to 12.1 in August from 10.0 in the previous month. The reading marked the second consecutive month in positive territory since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict and the second-highest level since January 2025.

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