|
26.09.2022 20:49:36
Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower
(RTTNews) - After spending a few minutes in positive territory in early trades, the Switzerland stock market faltered and stayed weak right through the day's session on Monday.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 65.16 points or 0.64% at 10,072.62 after scaling a low of 10,015.37 and a high of 10,160.89 intraday.
Swiss Life Holding dropped nearly 3%. Swiss Re drifted down 2.65%. Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom lost around 1.5%.
Roche Holding and Lonza Group ended lower by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Credit Suisse, Nestle and Novartis shed 0.5%.
Geberit advanced 0.8%. UBS Group and Richemont gained 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Givaudan and ABB closed marginally up.
In the Swiss Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property ended more than 4% down. Swiss Prime Site lost 3.25%, while Baloise Holding, Roche Holding and Helvetia declined 2 to 2.5%.
Belimo Holding climbed more than 8.5%. AMS surged 2.5%. SGS and Galenica Sante both moved up by about 1.7%. Bachem Holding, Georg Fischer and Temenos Group also closed on a firm note.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: US-Anleger schicken Dow & Co. abwärts -- ATX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.