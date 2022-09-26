Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - After spending a few minutes in positive territory in early trades, the Switzerland stock market faltered and stayed weak right through the day's session on Monday.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 65.16 points or 0.64% at 10,072.62 after scaling a low of 10,015.37 and a high of 10,160.89 intraday.

Swiss Life Holding dropped nearly 3%. Swiss Re drifted down 2.65%. Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom lost around 1.5%.

Roche Holding and Lonza Group ended lower by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Credit Suisse, Nestle and Novartis shed 0.5%.

Geberit advanced 0.8%. UBS Group and Richemont gained 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Givaudan and ABB closed marginally up.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property ended more than 4% down. Swiss Prime Site lost 3.25%, while Baloise Holding, Roche Holding and Helvetia declined 2 to 2.5%.

Belimo Holding climbed more than 8.5%. AMS surged 2.5%. SGS and Galenica Sante both moved up by about 1.7%. Bachem Holding, Georg Fischer and Temenos Group also closed on a firm note.