06.02.2023 19:27:04

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Monday after staying negative right through the day's session, largely in line with the trend seen across Europe.

Concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates following last week's data showing stronger than expected non-farm payroll growth in the month of December, and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which fell to 11,229.48 around mid morning, ended the session at 11,283.25, down 66.14 points or 0.58% from the previous close.

Credit Suisse ended 3.5% down. Geberit lost nearly 3% and Logitech ended lower by 2.86%. Richemont drifted down 2.36%.

Partners Group, Sonova, UBS Group and ABB lost 1.4 to 1.8%, while Swiss Re ended 1.04% down.

Lonza Group and Roche Holding gained 0.8% and 0.55%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS ended nearly 3.5% down and Julius Baer lost 3.12%. Temenos Group, Adecco, Georg Fischer, Dufry and Straumann Holding lost 2 to 2.8%.

Schindler Holding ended nearly 2% down. Schindler Ps, Belimo Holding, Clariant, VAT group and Ems Chemie Holding also ended notably lower.

Zur Rose surged 3.54%. SIG Combibloc and Tecan Group gained about 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Barry Callebaut and Galenica Sante posted modest gains.

