11.07.2023 19:47:49

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a mild morning setback and ended on a positive note on Tuesday, amid easing concerns about interest rates, and on news about extended financial support to China's property sector.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 40.58 points or 0.37% at 10,962.59. The index touched a low of 10,904.11 and a high of 10,975.59 intraday.

Sika climbed 3.33% and Richemont rallied 2.4%. Geberit gained 1.86%, while Holcim, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Partners Group, Sonova and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.6%.

Nestle, Swisscom, Novartis and Roche Holding ended weak.

In the Mid Price Index, Adecco gained about 2.5%. Swatch Group, Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding, Straumann Holding, Swiss Prime Site and AMS climbed 1.3 to 2%.

Belimo Holding, Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property, Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Julius Baer ended higher by 0.9 to 1.2%.

VAT Group ended 4.2% down. Meyer Burger Tech, DocMorris and Bachem Holding ended lower by 1.86%, 1.51% and 1.4%, respectively.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abnehmender US-Inflationsdruck stimmt Börsianer optimistisch: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX wieder über 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich klar in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch Gas. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch unterschiedlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen