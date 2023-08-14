Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite struggling in early trades and staying a bit sluggish at times during the course of the day's session, the Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Monday.

The mood remained cautious amid concerns about the health of the world's second largest economy and on uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 28.48 points or 0.26% at 11,110.11. The index touched a low of 11,064.87 and a high of 11,125.75 in the session.

UBS Group climbed nearly 2%. Alcon and Kuehne & Nagel ended higher by 0.87% and 0.73%, respectively.

Logitech, ABB, Geberit, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Sonova, Nestle and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.

Richemont declined 0.65%. Lonza Group, Sika and Roche Holding edged down marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Georg Fischer ended down 1.68%. Clariant, Meyer Burger Tech and Tecan Group lost 0.1 to 1.25%.

AMS, Straumann Holding, Swatch Group and Barry Callebaut also ended weak.

DocMorris surged 3.6%. Galenica Sante, Belimo Holding, VAT Group, Adecco, Bachem Holding, Dufry and Helvetia gained 0.5 to 1.2%.