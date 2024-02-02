Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Friday after holding in positive territory right through the day's session.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 11,231.49 and 11,300.86, ended with a gain of 25.77 points or 0.23% at 11,239.68.

UBS Group climbed 2.63%. ABB, Zurich Insurance Group and Logitech International ended higher by 1.1 to 1.3%.

Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Holcim and Lonza Group advanced 0.6 to 0.75%.

Kuehne & Nagel ended down 1.45%. Givaudan, Geberit and Novartis lost 0.8 to 1%. Sonova, Partners Group, Alcon and Sika ended nearly 0.5% down.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech soared more than 12%. Avolta gained about 2.15%. Flughafen Zurich, Baloise Holding and Georg Fischer gained 1.4 to 1.65%.

Adecco, Julius Baer, SIG Combibloc, Temeons Group and Helvetia posted moderate gains.

Straumann Holding and Tecan Group lost 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Swatch Group and Galenica Sante both ended nearly 1.5% down.

Ems Chemie Holding, VAT Group, Clariant and ams OSRAM AG also ended weak.