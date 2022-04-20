|
20.04.2022 19:03:05
Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher After Choppy Session
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday after a choppy session. The mood remained a bit cautious with investors closely following the developments on the geopolitical front, and tracking corporate announcements.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 28.75 points or 0.23% at 12,310.17, after touching a low of 12,284.69 and a high of 12,341.09 intraday.
Alcon gained more than 3%. Partners Group and Holcim both gained nearly 2%. Richemont surged up 1.84% and UBS Group gained 1.6%. Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group both ended 1.2% up.
Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Sika gained 0.8 to 1%.
Credit Suisse declined 1.48% after the Swiss bank said it expects a first-quarter net loss after increasing legal provisions.
Novartis, Roche Holding and SGS shed 0.6 to 0.85%. Logitech and Swisscom ended modestly lower.
In the Mid Price Index, Cembra Money Bank rallied 5.3% and VAT Group gained nearly 3.5%. Kuehne & Nagel and Swatch Group climbed 2.78% and 2.4%, respectively.
Adecco, AMS, Helvetia, Baloise Holding, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer and Ems Chemie Holding also ended with strong gains.
Dufry and Temenos Group both ended more than 3% down. Zur Rose ended 2.2% down and Lindt & Spruengli lost 2%. BB Biotech, Schindler Ps and Bachem Holding lost 1.4%, 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.
