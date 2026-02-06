Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher As Stocks Rise In The Final Hour

(RTTNews) - After opening lower and languishing in negative territory till the penultimate hour of the session on Friday, the Swiss market managed to settle modestly higher thanks to some strong buying at select counters in the final hour.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 37.02 points or 0.27% at 13,503.06. The index, which dropped to 13,347.63 around mid morning, touched a high of 13,521.83 in the final hour.

Amrize climbed more than 4.5%. Holcim moved up 3.25%. Straumann Holding, VAT Group and Logitech International gained 1.4%-1.65%.

Sika, Lindt & Spruengli, ABB, Nestle, Novartis, Sandoz Group, Julius Baer and Geberit advanced 0.4%-0.85%.

Sonova ended down 1.4%, and Galderma Group drifted down 1.1%. Alcon, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Schindler Ps lost 0.9%-1%.

Roche Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, UBS Group and SGS settled modestly lower.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's unemployment rate increased in January to the highest level in just over four-and-a-half years.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.2% in January, up slightly from 3.1% in December. The latest jobless rate was the highest since April 2021, when it was 3.3%.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8%.

Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 2.9% from 3%.