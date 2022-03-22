|
22.03.2022 18:42:42
Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher On Late Buying
(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market closed modestly higher on Tuesday as bank stocks moved up amid expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks.
The benchmark SMI, which opened slightly lower, dropped to a low of 21,101.35 a little past noon, but recovered gradually to sign off with a modest gain of 31.34 points or 0.26% at 12,202.62.
UBS Group rallied 2.25%. Richemont gained nearly 2% and Zurich Insurance Group moved up 1.85%. Partners Group and Credit Suisse both ended higher by about 1.75%.
SGS, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Givaudan gained 0.5 to 1.1%.
Geberit declined 1.56% and Lonza Group shed about 1%. Novartis, Sika and Swisscom ended lower by 0.4 to 0.5%.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry gained 2.3% and Cembra Money Bank climbed up 2%. Temenos Group, Vifor Pharma, Julius Baer, Helvetia and Baloise Holding gained 1.1 to 1.6%.
Flughafen Zurich and VAT Group both ended nearly 1% up. Swatch Group and Lindt & Spruengli Part also ended notably higher.
Kuehne & Nagel declined 2.1%, while Tecan Group, OC Oerlikon Corp and Barry Callebaut shed 1.1 to 1.25%, while Straumann Holding, Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps ended lower by 0.5 to 0.8%.
