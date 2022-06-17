Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.06.2022 19:31:34

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a sluggish start on Friday, but after staying positive till a little past mid afternoon, slipped into negative territory to eventually end the session modestly lower.

The mood was cautious amid concerns about the impact of interest rate hikes on global economic growth.

The benchmark SMI ended the session with a loss of 24.06 points or 0.23% at 10,451.31. The index touched a low of 10,424.81 and a high of 10,592.12 in the session.

ABB declined 2.5%. Richemont and Givaudan both ended nearly 2% down. SGS ended 1.4% lower, while Holcim and Zurich Insurance Group both ended lower by nearly 1%.

Credit Suisse, Lonza Group and Logitech gained 1.9 to 2.03%. Partners Group, Alcon and Geberit moved up 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group, Sonova, Ems Chemie Holding and Kuehne & Nagel lost 1.2 to 2%.

BB Biotech rallied 5.7%, Temenos Group gained 4.25% and Zur Rose advanced nearly 4%. AMS and Straumann Holding surged up 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. Georg Fischer, Dufry, SIG Combibloc and Galenica Sante were among the other prominent gainers.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen