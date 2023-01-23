Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - After staying somewhat subdued till noon, the Switzerland market gained in strength on Monday as stocks from across several sectors moved higher on strong buying support.

The mood was fairly bullish this afternoon with investors shrugging off concerns about interest rates and focusing on earnings updates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 111.25 points or 0.98% at 11,406.27.

Logitech rallied 3.33%. Sika climbed 2.75%, while Lonza Group, Credit Suisse, Richemont, Geberit, Alcon, Partners Group, ABB and Sonova gained 1.5 to 2.3%.

Novartis, Nestle and Holcim ended higher by 1.15%, 1.2% and nearly 1%, respectively.

Givaudan ended nearly 1% down. Zurich Insurance Group ended 0.6% down, while Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding edged down marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding, AMS and VAT Group gained 3.8 to 4%. Belimo Holding and Temenos Group, both ended higher by about 2.7%, while Straumann Holding gained about 2.4%.

Adecco, Tecan Group, Lindt & Spruengli N, Ems Chemie Holding, Georg Fischer, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding and Kuehne & Nagel also ended with strong gains.