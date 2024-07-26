|
26.07.2024 19:36:09
Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a weak note Friday morning, but recovered swiftly and then kept moving higher and higher as the day progressed to eventually close on a strong note.
Rising hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, and some fairly encouraging earnings updates aided sentiment.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 135.95 points or 1.12% at 12,241.49, slightly off the session's high of 12,250.56.
Lonza Group climbed 3.79%. Roche GS, Richemont, Sandos Group, Roche Holding and ABB gained 2 to 3.1%.
Schindler Ps, Logitech International, UBS Group, Sika, Alcon, Sonova, Geberit, VAT Group and SIG Group ended higher by 1 to 1.6%.
Swiss Re advanced nearly 1%. Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding, Swatch Group, SGS, Novartis and Julius Baer also ended on firm note.
Nestle ended down 1%. Kuehne + Nagel and Straumann Holding ended marginally down.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.