|
28.06.2022 18:54:20
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, bucking the largely positive trend across Europe, as traders stayed cautious and refrained from creating fresh long positions.
The benchmark SMI, which moved along the flat line till about an hour before noon, turned weak as the session progressed and eventually ended with a loss of 97.25 points or 0.89% at 10,809.57, slightly off the day's low.
Logitech drifted down 2.1%. Nestle ended 1.7% down and Roche Holding closed lower by 1.55%, while Partners Group, Holcim, SGS, Novartis, Sika and UBS Group lost 1 to 1.25%.
Swiss Re and Richemont gained about 1% and 0.85%, respectively. Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding, ABB, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom posted modest gains.
In the Swiss Mid Price Index, VAT Group, Zur Rose, SIG Combibloc and AMS shed 2.5 to 3.25%. Bachem Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli and Ems Chemie Holding ended lower by 1.25 to 1.7%.
Baloise Holding moved up 2.1%. Swatch Group, Galenica Sante, Helvetia and Adecco gained 1.2 to 1.8%.
