|
29.09.2022 18:57:16
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday as worries about recession and rising interest rates rendered the mood bearish.
The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's trading session, ended with a loss of 93.77 points or 0.92% at 10,126.99. The index touched a low of 10,041.52 around noon.
Credit Suisse and Partners Group both ended lower by about 4.3%. Richemont ended 3.6% down, while Sika, Geberit, Logitech and Sonova lost 2.1 to 2.5%.
UBS Group, Holcim, Roche Holding, Alcon, Givaudan and Swisscom also ended notably lower.
Swiss Re climbed about 1.5%. Nestle gained 0.76%, while Novartis edged up marginally.
Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose tanked 11.5%. AMS ended nearly 7% down. VAT Group, Temenos Group, Dufry, Straumann Holding and Julius Baer lost 4 to 4.8%.
Swiss Prime Site, Tecan Group and Galenica Sante gained 1.3 to 1.5%, while PSP Swiss Property advanced 0.52%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.