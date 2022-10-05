|
05.10.2022 19:46:45
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recovered slightly after a weak start Wednesday morning, but faltered within the next few minutes and spent the rest of the day's session in the red, as worries about slowing growth and rising inflation rendered the mood bearish.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 113.23 points or 1.07% at 10,477.69.
All the constituents of the SMI index ended in negative territory. Credit Suisse fell more than 4%. Logitech drifted down 2.4%, while Partners Group and Swisscom both shed nearly 2%.
Sika, UBS Group, Geberit, Swiss Re, Richemont and Roche Holding lost 1.4 to 1.77%. ABB, Lonza Group and Holcim also ended notably lower. Holcim said it has completed the acquisition of Izolbet, a Polish specialty building solutions provider.
Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose plunged nearly 10%. Tecan Group shed 4.7%. Adecco and Kuehne & Nagel both lost about 3.9%.
Julius Baer, Flughafen Zuric, Swatch Group, Dufry, Belimo Holding, AMS and Georg Fischer also ended sharply lower.
Bachem Holding surged 2.2% and SIG Combibloc gained about 2.1%. Galenica Sante and Straumann Holding posted moderate gains.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht wirft Schatten voraus: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Wall Street tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
In einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel notieren der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt inzwischen wieder unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street verliert. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten am Donnerstag eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.