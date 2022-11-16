|
16.11.2022 19:13:02
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, in line with the trend across Europe, as worries about geopolitical tensions and rising inflation in the Euro area rendered the mood bearish.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 89.60 points or 0.81% at 10,936.62.
Partners Group drifted down 5.73%. Sika, Geberit, Credit Suisse and Logitech ended lower by 3.66% to 3.95%.
Lonza Group and Givaudan lost about 3% and 2.8%, respectively. ABB, Richemont, Sonova, Holcim, Swiss Re and UBS Group shed 1 to 2%.
Alcon rallied more than 5%. Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.05% after announcing more ambitious financial targets for the next three years. Nestle ended modestly higher.
In the Mid Price Index, AMS lost more than 6%. VAT Group, Zur Rose, Schindler Holding, Temenos Group, Bachem Holding and SGS lost 4 to 5.2%.
Schindler Ps, Ems Chemie Holding, SIG Combibloc, Georg Fischer and Straumann Holding also declined sharply.
Lindt & Spruengli, Barry Callebaut and Tecan Group gained 0.5 to 0.82%.
