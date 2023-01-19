|
19.01.2023 18:58:48
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, tracking weak global cues amid rising concerns about a possible recession in the U.S.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 107.65 points or 0.95% at 11,258.97, the day's low. The index, which spent not more than a few minutes in positive territory today, touched a high of 11,372.58, recovering from a weak start.
Credit Suisse tumbled nearly 6.5%. Partners Group lost about 4.8%, while UBS Group, Givaudan, ABB, Sika and Richemont ended lower by 2 to 2.5%.
Lonza Group, Geberit, Logitech and Sonova also ended notably lower.
In the Mid Price Index, AMS, VAT Group and Kuehne & Nagel lost 4.25 to 4.7%.
Bachem Holding, Temenos Group, Tecan Group, Schindler Holding, Swatch Group, Flughafen Zurich, Straumann Holding and Ems Chemie Holding lost 2.3 to 3.2%, while Belimo Holding rallied more than 2.5%.
On the economic front, Switzerland's producer and import prices increased 3.2% year-on-year in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.
The producer price index climbed 2.6% annually in December, and import prices grew 4.4%. Compared to the previous month, producer and import prices declined 0.7% in December.
In 2022, the producer and import prices advanced 5.6% from 2.7% in 2021.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.