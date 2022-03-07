Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Monday, losing ground for a third straight session, as worries about inflation amid a sharp surge in crude oil prices rendered the mood bearish.

Global stocks tumbled today amid fears the U.S. and its Western allies are likely to impose a ban on Russian oil condemning the country's continued assault on Ukraine.

The benchmark SMI, which tanked to 10,871.24 around mid morning, losing about 430 points in the process, recovered well and ended at 11,204.67, down 95.46 points or 0.84%.

Credit Suisse ended 4.33% down. Swiss Life Holding declined nearly 4%. Swiss Re, Logitech, Richemont, Nestle, Sika and UBS Group shed 2 to 2.7%.

Holcim, Zurich Insurance Group and Givaudan lost 1.7%, 1.54% and 1%, respectively.

SGS gained 1.66%, Roche Holding advanced 1.52% and Partners Group climbed 1.15%, while Swisscom gained about 0.75%.

In the Mid Price Index, Dufry, Julius Baer, George Fischer and Flughafen Zurich lost 4.6 to 5.8%.

Clariant ended 4.28% down. The specialty chemicals company said it has suspended all its business with Russia in response to the Russian state's intolerable acts of violence in the Ukraine.

Sonova, AMS, Baloise Holding, Helvetia, Straumann Holding, Adecco, Cembra Money Bank and OC Oerlikon Corp lost 2 to 3.5%.

On the economic front, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased in February, falling to a seasonally adjusted 2.2% from 2.3% a month earlier. Economists had forecast a rate of 2.3%.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 2.5% in February from 2.6% in the previous month. This was in line with economists' forecast.

According to Swiss National Bank, Foreign Exchange Reserves in Switzerland decreased to CHF 938.35 billion in February from CHF 947.15 billion in January of 2022.