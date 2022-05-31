Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower On Global Weakness, Disappointing Data

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday, in line with most of the markets across Europe, as rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes rendered the mood bearish.

Weak Swiss exports and retails data too weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 124.88 points or 1.06% at 11,611.38, slightly off the session's low of 11,597.39.

Credit Suisse tumbled more than 5%. Givaudan drifted down 3.7%, while Swiss Re, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Sika lost 2 to 2.4%.

SGS, Geberit, Holcim, Alcon, UBS Group, Lonza Group, Roche Holding and Partners Group ended lower by 1.2 to 1.9%. Novartis shed about 0.5%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property, Sonova, VAT Group, Cembra Money Bank and Tecan Group lost 2.4 to 3.2%.

Schindler Holding, Temenos Group, Barry Callebaut, Bachem Holding, Helvetia, Kuehne & Nagel, Straumann Holding, Swiss Prime Site and Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 1.5 to 2.25%.

Swatch Group and Zur Rose both gained 1.6%. Georg Fischer climbed 0.65%, whie SIG Combibloc and Flughafen Zurich ended with marginal gains.

Data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's gross domestic product expanded 0.5% sequentially in the first quarter, following a 0.2% rise in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was also faster than the expected growth of 0.3%.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth improved to 4.4% from 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The rate was forecast to rise to 4.3%.

Switzerland's exports declined for a second straight month and at a softer pace in April, falling by a real 0.1% month-on-month, after a 1.4% increase in March, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed. Imports decreased 3.8% monthly in April, after a 1.4% increase in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports grew 2.5% in April and imports decreased 7.7%. The trade surplus increased to CHF 3.843 billion in April from CHF 1.836 billion in March.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales declined a real 6% yearly in April and fell 1.2% from a month ago.

In nominal terms, retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined a working-day adjusted 5.1% year-on-year in April. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.2% in April, the data showed.