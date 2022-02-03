Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about inflation and tighter monetary policies weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which fell to a low of 12,205.05, ended the session with a loss of 126.22 points or 1.02% at 12,234.15.

Givaudan declined 2.77%. Richemont, ABB and Partners Group both ended lower by nearly 2.5%.

Roche Holding shed 2.4% after saying it sees slower sales growth in 2022. Logitech, Lonza Group, Geberit and Alcon lost 2 to 2.2%.

SGS declined 1.68%, Sika ended 1.37% down, and Nestle shed nearly 1%.

Swisscom moved up nearly 2%. Novartis gained 1.1%, recovering after posting a sharp loss in the previous session. Zurich Insurance Group gained about 0.55%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding ended 5.8% down. Zur Rose, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli Part, VAT Group and Temenos Group lost 3 to 4.7%.

AMS, Georg Fischer, Dufry, OC Oerlikon Corp, Barry Callebaut, Ems Chemie Holding, Kuehne & Nagel and Galenica Sante ended lower by 1.5 to 2.3%.

Most of the markets across Europe ended sharply lower today. Among the major indices, the pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 1.76%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.71%, Germany's DAX ended 1.57% down and France's CAC 40 slid 1.54%.